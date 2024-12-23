Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Pere Egbi, has advised men whose girlfriends plan to take a girls’ trip to Cancun, not to trust them blindly.

The reality star gave this advice via his verified X handle on Monday, December 23, saying such environments, coupled with drinks and a no-string-attached vibe, tend to make inhibitions disappear.

He added that peer pressure can also make girls do what they shouldn’t.

According to him, trust in a relationship is key, but blind trust should not be encouraged.

He said, “Men, if she’s planning that “girls trip” to Cancun or some tropical resort, let’s be real—it’s not just about sipping margaritas by the pool.

“The reality is, when certain environments mix drinks, sun, and “no-strings” vibes, inhibitions tend to disappear.

“It’s not about being controlling but understanding the dynamics: tourist hotspots are playgrounds for people looking for a “NO ONE WILL KNOW” EXPERIENCE.

“And let’s face it—if she’s surrounded by single friends hyping her up, the peer pressure and attention she’s likely to get can test her boundaries.

“Trust is key in any relationship, but blind trust? That’s a different story. Know your partner and the dynamics of these situations before blindly signing off on it.

“Respect isn’t just about freedom—it’s about boundaries that keep the relationship intact.”

