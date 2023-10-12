Girls’ Education’ll Boost Nigeria’s Devt – Lawan

President of the Ninth Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, on Wednesday, said that investing in girls’ education would boost the nation’s development and progress. Lawan stated this in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child.

According to the law- maker, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, educating the girl child provides the platform for her to be an advocate and catalyst for positive change.

He enjoined Nigerians to reject harmful stereotypes that held girls back, noting that they deserved to grow up in world that supports them without the barriers of discrimination.

Lawan said, “Today, we celebrate the incredible strength, resilience, and potential of girls all around the world. It is a day to recognise the importance of empowering girls and ensuring they have equal access to education, health- care, and opportunities.

“Girls are the future leaders, change-makers, and innovators of our society.”