Girls Are Leaders Shaping Better Future –UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Bauchi State Field Office has emphasized that girls are not just survivors of adversity, but leaders shaping a better future.

Mr Raphael Aiyedipe, Education Officer, UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, made this assertion at the weekend during the commemoration of the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child.

Aiyedipe noted that girls were rising, leading movements, challenging norms, and innovating in science and technology, but millions still face barriers like violence, child marriage, and lack of education.

He called for amplifying girls’ voices, championing their rights, and investing in their futures.

Also speaking, Prof. Doris Boryo, Dean, Post Graduate Studies, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, advocated for girl-child education, citing its benefits in promoting political participation, safe sex education, and economic development.