Girl Stabs Boyfriend To Death Over Infidelity Allegation

A lady has allegedly stabbed her middle-aged boyfriend, Micheal Ikuedowoni to death over allegations of infidelity in Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident that occurred over the weekend has stirred outrage among residents of the community. Sources in the town said Michael was attacked by his girlfriend, Augustina Mowari, following a dispute over alleged infidelity.

The two lovebirds were reportedly cohabiting in a one-room apartment and had been having persistent issues over trust and suspected cheating.

A close friend of the deceased, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the misunderstanding between the lovers escalated into a violent altercation.

According to him, “Both of them had been having issues. The lady accused Michael of cheating on her with another woman, which led to a heated argument. In the course of the fight, she brought out a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the leg.”

The source said Michael was initially taken to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment and was discharged after being administered injections and prescribed medication.

His words, “After being discharged, his condition deteriorated at home. His leg became swollen, and he was rushed back to the hospital on Sunday night. Unfortunately, he passed away despite the doctors’ efforts to save him.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the suspect had been arrested and is currently in custody.

Ayanlade said, “There was an argument between the two, which led to the suspect stabbing the victim with scissors. He later died in the hospital. The suspect is in our custody, and the case will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.”