A South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has used the occasion of this year’s International Day of the Girl-Child to counsel parents on the need to stop female genital mutilation and make provision of quality education to girl children.

The International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations. It is also called the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl. October 11, 2012, was the first Day of the Girl Child.

The observation supports more opportunities for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide based on their gender.

Ajadi, in a statement on Saturday to mark this year’s edition of the Girl-Child Day, made available to Saturday Telegraph, congratulated all the girl-children as they celebrated their day. He also urged parents not to discriminate against the interests of girl-children by providing them with quality education.

He cried out against the bad practice of girl-child genital mutilation, saying this practice is outdated and should be stopped.

To him, there is nothing that makes a Girl-child inferior to their boy counterpart.

He particularly commended the giant steps being taken by the womenfolk in different fields of human endeavours, stressing thus: “I use this year’s occasion of the International Girl-child Day to rejoice and congratulate our female children on their day, Saturday October 11, 2025.

“Let me use this occasion to appeal to parents to stop the bad practice of genital mutilation. They should also not discriminate against girls children by providing them with quality education.

“My experience in life has shown that the girl-children should be given equal rights with their male counterpart. Once again, I call on all the parents to celebrate their Girl-Children and make their day a fulfilled one”.