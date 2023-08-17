Girl Child: Kwara Constitutes Steering Committee For AGILE Project

…pays N150m counterpart funds

Kwara State Government has constituted a steering committee for the implementation of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), FG/World Bank-supported programme to improve girl child’s access to quality secondary school education.

The setting up of the steering committee is another step which follows the state government’s fulfilment of all criteria that qualified it for the programme, including payment of a commitment fund of N150m, according to a statement.

The committee comprises headship/Commissioner of the Ministry of Education (chairperson); Commissioner for Finance; Commissioner for Health; Commissioner for Women Affairs; Commissioner for Social Development; Commissioner for Youth Development; Commissioner for Environment; Commissioner for Communications; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development; Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board; Executive Chairman of the State Teaching Service Commission; Executive Director Agency for Mass Education; Chairman, State School Based Management Committee; Coordinator, Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All; and State Project Coordinator (Secretary).

The statement said the committee is to meet quarterly to review the implementation of the state’s sub-projects and forward its analysis and conclusions to the National Project Coordinating Unit; approve annual work programmes; budget and procurement plans; ensure that performance targets are met; track performance using key performance indicators for the programme; ensure effective communication and access to information; monitor feedback and grievances; and monitor project implementation outcome achievement.

The counterpart fund is to help the state with the AGILE programme, which will involve substantial investments in secondary school infrastructure, hygiene facilities, reduction in dropout rates among girls, and better school outcomes for them.

Further details on the programme, the statement added, may be accessed through www.kwaraagile.com.