Girl Accused Of Using Pepper Soup To Kill Boyfriend, Friends’ Found Innocent

The viral young girl who was accused of using pepper soup to take the lives of her ex-boyfriend and his friends, Peculiar has been found innocent of the allegations.

New Telegraph recalls that on November 3, 2023, news broke on the internet of a young girl who allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend and his friend after eating a pepper soup she made as a form of revenge for their break.

However, weeks after investigations, Peculiar has been found innocent.

In a viral video on X, it could be seen that the girl kept on insisting that she had no hand in their demise.

According to her, they tragically passed away due to generator fumes, not poisoning.

She said: “The boy that died, his best friend once posted me, and my friend screenshotted it, showing me that he had placed a ₦500,000 bounty on me, accusing me of poisoning them.” “While heading to the police station to report, the same guy and his friends blocked the road, threatening to kill me, claiming I was the one who cooked the pepper soup.” READ ALSO: Peculiar Reasons Ebuka Makes The Perfect Host For BBNaija All-stars.

She also detailed her ordeal and the events leading up to her wrongful accusation. Meanwhile, an activist involved in the investigation also shared his findings, stating: "Because of her age, she wasn't taken to prison but was instead remanded in welfare. One of the victim's fathers even confirmed she never came to their house that day." See some reactions below: @Donvicudo: "How were generator fumes able to enter the whole house from the sitting room to the bedrooms? Hope they did autopsy sha." @facingrealiti: "For her life, she no go wan date man again na dis kind experience dey make gals swap to lex." @hollarw29: "Generator fume wey don wipe full family for this country one time like that, God safe the girl sef say she no sleep over the night before the incident." @WeareFc2: "Any case wey human right don enter just forget ham. The girl go win." @QueenDoris16: "I hope y'all use the same energy used in accusing her to spread this vindication." @Makanaki2024: "Generator Fumes bawo… Dis matter no clear again jare… nah who die now lost oo." Watch the video below:

