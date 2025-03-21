GIP Scheme: Nigeria, Brazil Sign $1.1bn Deal To Boost Agriculture

Share

Nigeria and Brazil have signed the commercial phase of the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project (GIP) to boost agriculture and enhance private-sector investment in Nigeria.

The MoU for the $1.1 billion GIP 1 was signed in 2018, while the $4.3 billion Phase II of the project and the $2.5 billion JBS were signed in Brazil during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to that country in late 2024, all amounting to $7.8 billion.

The Senior Special Assistant to Vice President on Media and Communication, Stanley Nkwocha, revealed this in a statement titled: ‘Six years after, NigeriaBrazil $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project kicks off.’

“GIP, the largest agricultural project in Africa that prioritises the development of sustainable, low-carbon agriculture, aims to develop structural conditions to boost food production in Nigeria efficiently and competitively,” said Nkwocha.

Vice President Kashim Shettima described the signing of the commercial phase of the GIP 1 as part of ongoing efforts by the Tinubu administration to enhance food security in the country.

Speaking at the signing of the commercial phase of the GIP 1 at Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima said the GIP would leverage strategic opportunities to drive the nation’s economic growth and boost investor confidence.

He said: “As this administration addresses the food security challenges we are facing and dovetails the eight-point agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is imperative for us to synergise and use existing initiatives such as the GIP for the purpose of policy continuity, for the purpose of utilising or leveraging on strategic opportunities to drive our economic growth and also to enhance investor confidence.”

Shettima noted that while the GIP aligns with all the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration, it would link small-scale farmers with all the agricultural value chains in the country.

He added: “We have been battling with low agricultural productivity for decades, and as I have always said, entrepreneurial capitalism is embedded in the very psyche of the average Nigerian, but what our people are lacking is the wherewithal to be placed on the first ladder of development.

“This GIP is a wonderful opportunity because it seamlessly aligns with all the policies and programmes of this government. It’s a private sector-driven initiative that targets the small-scale farmer and links him up with all the agricultural value chains.

“Today, to me, is a high point of our leadership in this country. Yes, we have started seven years behind but the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step.

2025 as rightly captured by His Excellency, the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, is a milestone year in our journey towards food security and diversification of our nation’s economy.”

The Vice President credited the Ministers of Agriculture, Foreign Affairs, Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, among others for the success of the project.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria, Carlos Garcete said it is a great honour for Brazil to associate with the Green Imperative Project, saying:

“Over the past seven years, there has been negotiation with the Nigerian government with a view to obtaining the necessary funds from private and regional development banks to finance this ambitious project, which is worth approximately $1.1 billion.”

Garcete noted that the project will allow for the importation of agricultural equipment such as tractors, and spare parts and the assembling of machines will be done in Nigeria with Nigerian labour, stressing that “in the event of breakdown of any tractor, it will be possible to carry out any repairs here in Nigeria by the personnel who will be trained by GIP.”

He said Brazil planned to invest about $8 billion in Nigeria, focusing on agriculture, livestock, and job creation, emphasising long-term partnerships over donations.

According to him, “we are calling it Green Imperative 1 now, because there is a Green Imperative 2 whose memorandum of understanding was signed last November on the margins of the G20.

