Giorgio Armani Dies At 91

Iconic Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has reportedly passed away at the age of 91, New Telegraph reports.

His death has, however, marked the end of an era in global fashion entertainment.

Armani, widely celebrated as the face of Italian elegance, transformed the fashion industry with his sleek, minimalist tailoring that became a global standard for sophistication.

Born in 1934 in Piacenza, northern Italy, Armani started his career as a window dresser before venturing into fashion design in the 1960s. His talent and discipline helped him rise to become one of the most influential designers in the world.

Over the decades, Armani built a vast luxury empire that extended beyond clothing to accessories, fragrances, cosmetics, interior design, sports sponsorships, and a chain of prestigious Armani hotels.

In a statement posted on the official Armani Instagram page, the brand confirmed his passing, noting that the designer remained active in his craft until his final days.

“He was indefatigable to the end,” the tribute read.

Armani’s death is being mourned across the global fashion community. He leaves behind a legacy defined by elegance, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of perfection, a standard few designers have ever matched.