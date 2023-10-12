Ginger: Nigeria’s Alternative Forex Source Endangered

Placing fourth position among major producers of ginger, Nigeria thus earned substantial forex through ginger export. Forex inflow from ginger is currently under threat due to fungi pathogens infection that wiped out N10 billion worth of ginger covering 2,500 farmlands in southern part of Kaduna state, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The dearth of foreign exchange in-flow is at the centre of the current economic hiccup unsettling Nigeria. In her glorious past, the country had multiple sources of forex inflow. While the Central Bank of Nigeria received foreign exchange inflows from crude oil sales, non-oil commodities complemented forex inflows to the country’s reserves. In the 1960s and 1970s, up until the mid-80s, Nigeria had enough forex, courtesy of a higher volume of non-oil commodity exports.

Nigeria earned substantial forex from the export of non-oil commodities such as cocoa, coffee, groundnuts, rubber, ginger, and other agricultural produce. As things stand today, the export of crude oil accounts for 95 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and 80 per cent of its budgetary revenues. According to CBN’s monthly economic report for Q3’23, FX inflow into the Nigerian economy rose by 17.5 per cent to $17.18 bil- lion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 from $14.62 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022.

It added that FX inflow through the central bank increased to $7.17 billion from $6.21 billion in the preceding quarter. Foreign exchange inflow through autonomous sources increased to $10.08 billion from $8.41 billion in the preceding period. Regretfully, other sources of forex in- flows into Nigeria’s coffer outside crude oil are receding and depleting. Ginger, for instance, is an agriculture product. Nigeria was raking in reasonable forex inflows only next to crude oil. The ginger space in the nation’s forex inflow chart appears threatened due to the outbreak of fungi pathogens in Kaduna State.

Ginger’s role in forex inflow

Ginger is a highly sought-after commodity in Asia, Europe, and America. It is widely used in food seasonings, and the root crop is increasingly seeing local and global demands. Nigeria’s ginger production is set at 31 million metric tonnes, while demand is set at 65 million MT, leaving a supply-demand gap of 34 million MT, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture. Nigerian ginger is considered among the best in the world, with its aroma, pungency, and high oil content as distinctive features.

Nigerian ginger ranks next to India in terms of quality acceptance. Over time, it’s one crop whose exports yield substantial forex inflows to the country’s coffers outside of crude oil sales. The National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) data shows that the country’s export value of the crop has been increasing steadily. Nigeria’s revenue from ginger exports increased by 17 per cent and is projected to hit N10 billion in the second quarter of 2023 compared to N4.6 billion in the same period of 2022.

From the data available, ginger exports increased from N1.13 billion in Q2’18 to N1.24 billion in the same period of 2019. It increased in Q2’20 from N1.57 billion to N3.75 billion in 2021. The growth was maintained in 2022 as export earnings from the crop grew to N4.6 billion. In Q2’23, it doubled to N10 billion. A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report credited Mikah Adamu Sule, Deputy President of the National Ginger Association of Nigeria (NGAN), for underscoring the relevance and important role of ginger. He said: “Some of the improvements realised in foreign exchange earnings owe to the improvements made by ginger farmers to make the crop cleaner and more attractive for exports.”

Pathogens invasion

Kaduna State, in the southern part of the country, remains the largest producer of fresh ginger in Nigeria. The varieties produced in Nigeria are locally referred to as ‘Taffin Giwa’ and ‘Yatsun Biri. ‘The ‘Yatsun Biri’ has higher monoterpenes and oils, which give it a more pungent aroma and pungency. The state’s ginger farms are currently under pandemic attack. Findings by a delegation comprising the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), officials of Kaduna State’s Ministry of Agriculture, and representatives from the media who went to Kaduna recently on a fact-finding mission established an outbreak of ginger attack disease.

A strange disease—fungi pathogens— has plagued ginger crops cultivated on 2,500 hectares of farm land in seven local government councils of Kaduna State. If not arrested with immediate effect, Nigeria risks losing out on her major alterna- tive forex source outside of crude oil. “The few that were alive, we were able to salvage for seedlings next year. Going forward, they advised that we plant in damp areas with good drainage and do crop rotation. All the investment is gone. We are looking for support from the federal government and development partners. Ginger production is a key non-oil export commodity in Nigeria.

“We know our currency is depreciating; we need all the dollars we can get, and ginger is a good source. As you can see, this year is gone; all investment in ginger has been wiped out.” Speaking with media representatives, NEPC CEO, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, decried the mystery pandemic and assured the affected farmers of the council’s support. “This is a complete ruin. From what we have seen here, about 95 percent of ginger has been wiped away in Kaduna. Is going to affect our nonoil export performance. That’s why we are worried, and it is a thing of concern.

“This is a pandemic, and I think we must all put effort together and do what needs to be done by putting eyes and effort into that disease. We will put a high premium on the disease because it is something that will affect the economy. Nigeria is the fourth-largest producer of ginger. Nigeria’s ginger is the best because of its purity, aroma, and high oil content. “If this is happening here, it’s like it’s happening around the world because eventually it will affect the world market.

Next year, you will realise the entire spectrum of the world market will be affected by this disease. “That’s why we are here to see what we can do in terms of interventions. Kaduna State is the highest in terms of ginger production in the country, with over 80 per cent. Kaduna state ginger is the best. If 80 percent of ginger production is affected in Nigeria, it means the world ginger market supply chain will be affected,” he said. On the likely interventions being considered by NEPC to ameliorate ginger farmers’ plight, Ezra listed the supply of improved seedlings, enlightenment, and advocacy as some of the interim interventions.

“Now we have seen the devastation. Part of what we are going to do is build the capacity of the farmers in terms of seed dressing. The Council will see how to get improved seedlings to farmers. It is not an easy task, but we have to do it. The situation is actually pathetic. The whole ginger is melted; everything is melted. Is a strange disease. “We don’t know where it’s coming from. It’s both soil-borne and air-borne. For every farm, the story is the same. This moment, the ginger is fresh and green; the next moment, everything is dry. NEPC is going to intervene in terms of improved seedlings and capacity building,” Ezra assured.

Ginger farmers wail

Kaduna ginger farmers are inconsolable about their losses. The losses are monumental and ruinous. The pain is more intense as it leaves no room for ginger farmers to recompense. An average Kaduna ginger farmer delegation was told not to plant alternative crops on the farm lands. He concentrates on the ginger crop alone, while utilising the proceeds realised from the ginger harvest to procure other food items for the family and take care of other essentials. This underscores the agonising plight of Kaduna ginger farmers in the aftermath of their huge losses to the strange disease.

Seventy one-year-old ginger farmer, Mr. Timpot Yaki, narrated a heartbreaking experience. He said the majority of farmers in the affected local governments’ farms only sell ginger, noting that proceeds from ginger sales are used to buy other food crops and items. “I’m a 71-year-old farmer, and I have been farming ginger. This has never happened before. The ginger will get rotten, and when you break it, you will see some maggots inside. After a few months, even on farms that were not treated, the fungi hit them.

“That’s why I say it’s like a mystery. No single ginger farm survives. Some said it was because of fertiliser; even people who didn’t apply fertiliser were affected. We heard they came from Zaria to test the crop and soil. Our prayer now is against next year. If it happens again next year, we are finished. Right now, we are trying to preserve some seeds for next year. The level of damage across seven local governments is about 97 per cent,” he said while soliciting government support.

The sole administrator of Jaba Local Government council, Mrs. Nita Byack George, told newsmen that the ginger pandemic inflicted maximum economic damage on her local government. “It has really affected the lives of individuals and the economy of the local government. There were some of our people who collapsed the moment they realised the devastating situation of their crop. A lot of families are in pain because ginger is the source of their livelihood,” she said. She described the losses suffered by her people in the wake of the ginger pandemic as devastating and unprecedented.

Intervention

With over N10 billion worth of incurred losses suffered by Kaduna ginger farmers in seven local governments this season, the next farming season spells doom unless urgent remedial steps are taken now. This was the message and plea for quick intervention canvassed last week by the NEPC at the second National Conference on Non-Oil Exports organised by the Council. The Council’s Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, drew the attention of Vice President Mallam Kashim Shettima, cabinet ministers, and top dignitaries of government attending the two-day conference on non-oil commodities and the strange pandemic that has ravaged ginger farm lands in Kaduna State.

Ezra said: “I will not do justice to this address if I do not present the challenges being faced by farmers and exporters of ginger in Nigeria. It is a known fact that Nigeria’s ginger has been adjudged the best in the world due to its unique aroma, pungency, and high oleorosin content. “This makes Nigeria one of the largest exporters of ginger in the world.

However, the Council received several complaints about the outbreak of a strange disease ravaging ginger farms in Kaduna State. So far, about 2,503.9 hectares of farmland have been affected, with an estimated loss of over N8 billion. “Apart from the huge financial and economic loss, the disease is affecting the income and livelihood of ginger farmers, who are mostly MSMEs.

“With the outbreak of the disease, Nigeria’s non-oil export performance may experience a steep decline, unless the issue is adequately addressed. Your Excellences, May I stress that this is not the time for us to accommodate any minute disruption in our foreign exchange inflow? “With the current state of the naira, every single source of foreign exchange must be carefully and jealously protected. It is in this direction that I call on the Federal Government to declare the ginger fungi infestation as a crop pandemic and fight it with the same viciousness our nation fought COVID-19 to a standstill.”

Last line

Ginger is the nation’s most reliable source of forex inflow outside crude oil. The government and every stakeholder with a role to play in finding a solution for the ginger pandemic should urgently step in.