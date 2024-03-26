Ginger Famers Lose Over N12bn To Fungal Disease – FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that farmers have lost more than N12 billion as a result of the ginger blight disease epidemic that has affected four states in the country.

This was disclosed on Monday during the National Ginger Blight Epidemic Control Taskforce’s inauguration in Abuja by Aliyu Abdullahi, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security.

He said that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nasarawa Plateau, and Kaduna’s ginger farms have suffered serious losses due to the fungal disease.

READ ALSO:

He added that the blight has damaged Nigeria’s standing and the prospects for farmers, costing billions of naira in losses. Nigeria is the second-largest producer of ginger worldwide.

“Our preliminary estimates suggested that affected farmers in southern Kaduna lost over N12 billion.

“Furthermore, considering that over 85 per cent of Nigeria’s ginger occurs in this region, we can safely assume a substantial loss of cultivated land, potentially exceeding 70 per cent of total land,” he said.