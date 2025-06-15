GIMP Urges FG To Strengthen Religious Tolerance Policies

Share

The Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners Nigeria (GIMP-Nigeria) has urged the Federal Government to adopt a more proactive and inclusive strategy to promote religious tolerance, national unity, and peaceful coexistence in the country.

In a statement issued at the end of its governing board meeting in Abuja and signed by its Chairman, Mr. Abdulkarim Abdulmalik, the interfaith advocacy group emphasized that fostering religious harmony is essential to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic governance.

While commemorating Nigeria’s June 12 Democracy Day, the Guild called for urgent policy reforms and community-level engagement to combat religious discrimination, hate speech, and sectarian violence.

It stated that Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and that advancing religious tolerance is not only a moral responsibility but also a matter of national security and development.

To achieve this, GIMP-Nigeria recommended several measures for the Federal Government. These include strengthening mechanisms for interfaith dialogue and reinvigorating the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC). The group also called for the establishment of interfaith forums at state and local government levels to ensure consistent engagement between Christian, Muslim, and traditional religious leaders.

Additionally, GIMP-Nigeria advocated for the integration of interfaith education into the national curriculum. This, it said, should focus on empathy, coexistence, and mutual respect in order to dismantle ignorance and negative stereotypes among the younger generation. The Guild further encouraged the promotion of inclusive media narratives that reflect the country’s religious diversity and urged training and sensitization of public officials on interfaith principles and conflict prevention.

The Guild called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to lead by example in demonstrating national leadership through visible efforts to unite Nigerians across religious lines. It stressed that this was especially critical as the country continues to grapple with economic challenges and rising social tensions.

“Now is the time for leadership that inspires trust and unity, not division. Promoting religious tolerance is essential for building a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Nigeria,” the statement read.

GIMP-Nigeria added that the implementation of these recommendations would help curb the use of ethnic and religious sentiments for political gain, reduce manipulation of public opinion, and promote effective governance nationwide.

