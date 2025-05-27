GIMP Salutes Turner On Appointment As President Of U.S. University

Share

The Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners Nigeria (GIMP) has congratulated Dr. Sherry Turner on her appointment as President of Hartford International University for Religion and Peace, USA.

In a letter dated May 20, 2025, GIMP Chairman, Mr. Abdulkarim Abdulmalik, hailed Turner’s emergence as a testament to her exceptional leadership, visionary outlook, and unwavering dedication to interreligious understanding and global peacebuilding.

“Your selection to lead such a globally esteemed 191-year-old institution is a powerful affirmation of your exceptional leadership, profound vision, and enduring commitment to interreligious understanding and global peacebuilding,” Abdulmalik wrote.

He described Hartford International University as “a beacon of hope and unity in a world often divided by differences,” adding that Turner’s leadership marks a promising new chapter in the institution’s storied history.

“As a national body committed to promoting interfaith harmony and constructive dialogue across Nigeria’s diverse religious landscape, we have followed with admiration the transformative work of Hartford International University. We are confident that under your leadership, the university will continue to empower scholars, faith leaders, and changemakers around the world.”

Abdulmalik also expressed GIMP’s willingness to collaborate with the university in furthering shared goals rooted in peace, justice, and interfaith solidarity.

“Please accept our warmest congratulations and best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure,” he concluded.

GIMP is a national media organization dedicated to advancing peace, tolerance, harmony, and the acceptance of religious diversity among peoples across the globe.

