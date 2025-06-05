GIMP Preaches Religious Tolerance During Eid-Ul-Adha

Share

As preparations for Eid-ul-Adha intensify across the country, the Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners Nigeria (GIMP) has urged Muslims to extend acts of kindness and religious tolerance to their non-Muslim neighbors in the spirit of the sacred celebration.

Mallam Abdullahi Idris, a member of the Governing Board and Director of Governmental Relations at GIMP, made the call during a press briefing in Abuja. He emphasized the importance of inclusive charity and compassion during Eid, drawing inspiration from the teachings and practices of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

“Eid-ul-Adha is not only a time for sacrifice and devotion but also an opportunity to embody the values of compassion, generosity, and peaceful coexistence. We encourage all Muslims to offer charity and goodwill to the less privileged in their communities, regardless of their religious background,” Idris said.

He noted that such gestures help to foster national unity and reflect the core Islamic values of mercy and justice. According to him, Prophet Muhammad consistently showed kindness to people of other faiths, especially during festive occasions, setting a timeless example for Muslims around the world.

The Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners is a non-partisan, non-governmental organization that promotes peacebuilding, tolerance, and religious harmony through ethical media engagement and interfaith dialogue across Nigeria.

Mallam Idris also called on Islamic scholars, community leaders, and media professionals to amplify messages of peace and mutual respect during the Eid season, stressing that Nigeria’s true strength lies in its religious and cultural diversity.

