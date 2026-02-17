GIMP Preaches Peace, Love On Commencement Of Ramadan, Lent

The Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners Nigeria (GIMP-Nigeria) has called on Muslims and Christians across the country to seize the spiritual opportunity of national unity Ramadan and the Lent to promote religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and national unity.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the Vice Chairman of GIMP-Nigeria ‘s Governing Council, Mr. Muyiwa Akintunde observed that the beginning of the significant religious responsibilities on the same day shows how different traditions can share a moment of reflection through fasting, and spiritual fulfilment.

He said that the Divine coincidence further reinforces that both faiths are not mutually exclusive, and their faithfulfs should therefore co-exist in harmony. “Despite different calendars, humanity’s search for meaning often lines up in unexpected ways”, he further said.

Akintunde said that Ramadan and Lent are not only seasons of fasting and devotion but also aperiods of moral rebirth, compassion, and bridge-building across faith lines.

According to him, Nigeria’s diversity, religious, ethnic, and cultural should be seen as a divine blessing rather than a fault line for division.

He noted that Ramadan provides a unique platform for Muslims to demonstrate the true essence of Islam as a religion of mercy, justice, and peaceful coexistence.

“Ramadan teaches self-restraint, empathy for the less privileged, and love for humanity. These values are urgently needed in our national life”, he said, adding that “at a time when our country faces security and social cohesion challenges, Muslims must allow the spirit of Ramadan to guide their interactions with neighbours of other faiths”.

GIMP-Nigeria also reminded Nigerian Christians that Lent is a 40-day spiritual rebirth devoted to repentance, and focusing on prayer, fasting and almsgiving to draw closer to God. It reminded the faithful to remember the sacrifice ofJesus Christ, which included His time in the wilderness, and encouraged believers to reflect on their faith, turn away from sin, and prepare for the joy of Easter.

Akintunde emphasised that fasting goes beyond abstaining from food and drink; it includes refraining from hate speech, intolerance, and actions capable of deepening religious divides. The Guild encouraged religious scholars and preachers to use their pulpits to promote messages of unity and mutual respect.

The organisation also urged media professionals to avoid sensational or divisive reporting during the holy seasons. Instead, journalists and content creators were encouraged to highlight stories of interfaith cooperation, humanitarian service, and peaceful community engagement.

Akintunde stressed that interfaith dialogue should not be limited to conferences but must be reflected in everyday conduct, sharing meals with neighbours, participating in community service projects, and standing together against violence and injustice.

GIMP-Nigeria called on government institutions, religious leaders, civil society organisations, and traditional rulers to collaborate in organising interfaith fast-breaking gatherings and community outreach programmes that bring Nigerians of different faiths together.

The Guild reaffirmed its commitment to using media as a tool for interreligious understanding and peaceful coexistence. It pledged to continue engaging journalists and faith leaders in promoting narratives that foster unity rather than division.

As the fasting progresses, GIMP-Nigeria prayed for peace, security, and prosperity in Nigeria, urging all citizens, regardless of faith to embrace dialogue, mutual respect, and shared humanity.