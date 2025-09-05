GIMP Marks Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday, Preaches Fairness

The Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners Nigeria (GIMP-Nigeria) has urged the Muslim ummah to embrace the values of truthfulness and honesty; compassion and mercy; justice and fairness while commemorating his birthday.

The Guild, which is dedicated to the promotion of peace, tolerance, harmony and acceptance of religious plurality in Nigeria, recalled that the Prophet’s life exemplified the greatest moral standards, and the Quran attests to his noble character.

In a statement issued on Friday, Deputy Chairman of GIMP-Nigeria, Mr. Muyiwa Akintunde, encouraged Nigerians of all faiths to use the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday to resolve conflicts wherever they might exist.

He said: “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was renowned for his sincerity and trustworthiness, even among non-Muslims. He was a symbol of mercy, not only towards humans but also animals and the environment, which explains why the Quran describes Him as ‘a mercy to the world’. These are values that our society requires now more than ever to enable good and equitable living, and progress for our nation”.

Just as the Prophet was renowned for forgiveness and forbearance, GIMP-Nigeria urged Nigerians to develop the spirit of letting go of prejudice and biases, which had held the nation back in its developmental strides.

“Prophet Muhammad lived a modest life and was known for his kindness to slaves and family members. In every corner of our society, there are the less privileged who we must show kindness and help to lift them out of their unfortunate situations”, the statement further read.