GIMP Congratulates Muslims On New Hijrah Year

As the crescent of Muharram ushers in 1447 AH, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year, the Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners Nigeria (GIMP-Nigeria) has extended warm greetings and heartfelt Eid Mubarak to the Muslim community in Nigeria and across the globe.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the Chairman of the Guild, Mr. Abdulkarim Abdulmalik, described the Hijrah as a sacred milestone that commemorates Prophet Muhammad’s historic migration from Makkah to Madinah — a journey of faith, resilience, and the pursuit of a just and united community.

“On this auspicious occasion, we pray that Allah grants the Ummah guidance rooted in compassion, justice, and unity,” he said.

Mr. Abdulmalik emphasized that Muharram is not just the beginning of a new calendar year, but a moment for deep reflection, renewed commitment, and societal rebuilding.

“Our interfaith mission is inspired by the values of solidarity, inclusion, and peaceful coexistence. May this New Year usher in abundant blessings, forgiveness, and spiritual growth.”

He called on media professionals, especially those engaged in interfaith work, to use the occasion to inspire collaboration in peacebuilding and promote national dialogue.

“Let this Hijrah New Year serve as a fresh opportunity to amplify stories of harmony, resilience, and our shared humanity across Nigeria’s diverse landscape,” he urged.

Highlighting GIMP-Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to national development, Mr. Abdulmalik also appealed to policymakers, civil society, and faith leaders to use the sacred season as a springboard for advancing policies that promote interfaith tolerance, equitable representation, and lasting peace.

“From all of us at GIMP-Nigeria, we say: Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh. 1447 AH Mubarak,” he concluded.