Gimba Commends Male Lawmakers For Backing Reserved Seats Bill For Women

Hon. Zainab Gimba, who represents the Bama, Ngala, and Kala-Balge Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, has lauded her male colleagues for their overwhelming support for the bill seeking reserved legislative seats for women.

Speaking during an interview on the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution, Hon. Gimba revealed that about 80% of male lawmakers in both chambers have expressed support for the bill, which aims to address gender imbalance and boost female representation in governance.

She assured that the proposed additional seats for women would not threaten existing seats held by male legislators. “The passage of this bill would address the existing gender imbalance, bringing about significant positive change and development for Nigeria’s roughly 60% female population,” she stated.

Hon. Gimba explained that the bill seeks to amend sections of the 1999 Constitution to create additional seats exclusively for women. Under the proposal, Section 48 would be amended to add one female senator from each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), resulting in 37 new Senate seats. Similarly, Section 49 would be amended to provide for two additional female representatives from each state and the FCT, totaling 74 new members in the House of Representatives.

At the state level, the bill proposes 108 special seats for women — one from each senatorial district in the 36 state assemblies.

Highlighting the importance of the bill, Hon. Gimba noted that women’s contributions to national development are immense and deserve proportional representation in decision-making bodies.

As the only female federal lawmaker from Borno State, Gimba also disclosed that the bill’s promoters—both within and outside the National Assembly—are working diligently to overcome the challenges that hindered its passage in the 9th Assembly.

“We’ve identified the loopholes and are taking steps to address them. We’ll remain resilient, using diplomatic efforts, lobbying, and other strategies to ensure the reserved seats for women bill passes in the current Assembly,” she said.