Gift Orban Talks About Dream Move

Gift Orban has been a revelation for Gent since he joined in January from Norwegian club, Stabaek and he could earn a move to a bigger club in the summer.

Since January, the 20-year-old star has scored three hat-tricks, and he has not shown any sign of slowing down.

Orban has been linked to some clubs abroad, with Leeds United and Barcelona in the mix.

Meanwhile, the former Stabaek man has never hidden his desire to play in the Premier League.

“My ultimate dream is to play in the Premier League. Man United, Liverpool, Man City,” Orban told Sporza per Euro foot.

“I don’t like Arsenal alone, it’s like they don’t want to win titles. I want to go somewhere where they do.”

“I still have a four-year contract here and I am not 0 percent but less than 0 percent on a departure.”

“You have to aim high in life and who says no to a bigger salary? But I’m still too young for Saudi Arabia. Playing in a stadium with 3 supporters is not for me.”

Orban would cost around € 10 million, and his quality is still being refined, but in his raw form he is scary to defenders due to his speed and bullishness, some observers say he is a raw diamond.