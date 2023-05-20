New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gift Orban Talks…

Gift Orban Talks About Dream Move

Gift Orban has been a revelation for Gent since he joined in January from Norwegian club, Stabaek and he could earn a move to a bigger club in the summer.

Since January, the 20-year-old star has scored three hat-tricks, and he has not shown any sign of slowing down.

Orban has been linked to some clubs abroad, with Leeds United and Barcelona in the mix.

Meanwhile, the former Stabaek man has never hidden his desire to play in the Premier League.

“My ultimate dream is to play in the Premier League. Man United, Liverpool, Man City,” Orban told Sporza per Euro foot.

“I don’t like Arsenal alone, it’s like they don’t want to win titles. I want to go somewhere where they do.”

“I still have a four-year contract here and I am not 0 percent but less than 0 percent on a departure.”

“You have to aim high in life and who says no to a bigger salary? But I’m still too young for Saudi Arabia. Playing in a stadium with 3 supporters is not for me.”

Orban would cost around € 10 million, and his quality is still being refined, but in his raw form he is scary to defenders due to his speed and bullishness, some observers say he is a raw diamond.

Tags:

Read Previous

Funke Akindele Leads Toyin Abraham To Become Highest-Grossing Nollywood Actress
Read Next

Allegri Future Uncertain At Juventus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023