“If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children: how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him?” (Luke 11:13). The gift of the Holy Spirit is from God the father and His son Jesus. This gift is meant for those who are willing to accept it. It is given according to the promise of God. This promise is for us and our generations to come, and to many, in all nations of the earth, in whom God shall call.

If you repent from your sins and get baptized in the name of Jesus, your iniquities are blotted out, receiving the gift of the Holy Spirit is next. It’s meant for those who believe in the blood of the lamb. This gift is given to us through the intercession of Christ. When Jesus was leaving the earth, He assured us that the Holy Spirit, the comforter would come to be our helper in this woeful world. “And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you forever” (John 14:16).

Having the gift of the Holy Spirit is an answer to prayer. Do you pray for this gift as a child of God. Your life is incomplete as a Christian without the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit will only possess those who invite Him into their lives, with His gifts. The Holy Spirit grants you wisdom and revelation through the knowledge of God. The Holy Spirit is an instructor. Holy Spirit leads and guides us. Holy Spirit must be involved in our daily life activities. Any project embarked upon without the Holy Spirit will fail.

“Thou gavest also thy good spirit to instruct them, and withheldest not thy manna from their mouth, and gavest them water for their thirst” (Nehe- miah 9:20). Holy Spirit sees beyond our present. He sees the future. He tells us how to avoid the danger ahead of us. Holy Spirit reveals the plot of our enemies. We are bound to experience difficult times on earth, but the Holy Spirit teaches and assists us on how to overcome. Anyone with the gift of the Holy Spirit is not alone. Heaven is with him.

It’s a great spiritual blessing to have this gift. This gift is to those who obey God. It’s not for disobedient children. The gift of the Holy Spirit is permanent. “As for me, this is my covenant with them, saith the LORD; My spirit that is upon thee, and my words which I have put in thy mouth, shall not depart out of thy mouth, nor out of the mouth of thy seed, nor out of the mouth of thy seed’s seed, saith the LORD, from henceforth and forever” (Isaiah 59:21).

This gift is fruit-bearing, and it can be received through faith in Jesus who died on the cross for you and me.