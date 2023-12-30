After receiving exotic tan shoes as Christmas gift, it will be beautiful if you spread the love further by gifting the angel in woman form in your life classy yet all-purpose haft covered heals at new year. Among the most fashionable items are always shoes and handbags, especially when it comes to the current fashion trends. Half covered heels is top on trendy shoes at the moment.

These trendy shoes have been popular for a long time but recently, they have taken over the market. Half covered heels also known as sling – backs provide an elegant touch in every outfit, especially when paired with classic and simple pieces of clothing like jeans, pants or skirts.

You can choose from a variety of styles from classic black to rich red or blue embellished with crystals. Slingbacks can be worn with any look, you can add them to your casual outfit for a refreshing look or make them part of an elegant outfit. Going to work wearing a Slingback sounds quite natural and obvious.

When buying half covered heels for her, opt for ones with beauty charm to add blaze to it, aim at the one she can wear for after-office party. Gift her half covered heels for New Year

TIPS

The first thing to always consider when buying shoes for her is the size, be sure of her shoes size before you shop.

Sling backs are all purpose shoes as they can be worn with any outfit of choice.

Try to combine them with other stunning accessories like fancy earrings and a matching clutch.

A good way how to wear slingbacks is to pair them with some distressed denim. A distressed flared jean can get its edgy touch with slingback.

You can also choose from different colours and wear these shoes with cropped black jeans.

Wear long skirt with black slingbacks and a fun T-shirt in colours that add some excitement to an otherwise boring outfit.

Don’t forget to choose your accessories, these shoes must keep the attention of everyone no matter the occasion.

Dressy black slingback shoes are perfect when you need to make sure every look is absolutely perfect. Wear them with a classic black mini dress to add a glamorous touch to your mundane outfit.

Slingbacks are perfect items for those who like to wear bold colours, they add some glamour to any outfit that is already stylish enough by itself.