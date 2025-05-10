Gift Foundation Seeks Govt Support For Lupus Patients

Share

The Founder of the Gift Lupus Foundation (GLF), Dr. Nguumbur Lovette Ikongo, has called on governments at all levels to increase support for Nigerians living with lupus.

She made the appeal on Saturday at Sahad Hospital in Abuja during a visit to a lupus patient in critical condition, as part of activities marking the 2025 World Lupus Day.

Dr. Ikongo, whose advocacy was inspired by the loss of her sister to lupus, emphasized the urgent need for improved access to care and increased awareness of the disease in Nigeria.

“Lupus has remained misunderstood and overlooked for too long. My concern and passion began several years ago when I lost a sister to the condition,” she said.

World Lupus Day, observed annually on May 10, aims to raise global awareness about lupus and its devastating impact on patients.

Lupus, or Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack healthy tissues and organs. It can affect the skin, joints, kidneys, heart, lungs, and brain, often leading to life-threatening complications.

In Nigeria, many patients suffer in silence due to frequent misdiagnoses, poor access to treatment, and the high cost of medications.

Dr. Ikongo stressed the importance of recognizing lupus as a gender-sensitive health issue, noting that the disease primarily affects women between the ages of 18 and 45.

She highlighted the particular vulnerability of women living in communities impacted by extractive industries, where access to healthcare is often limited.

She urged the Nigerian government and relevant stakeholders to act decisively by making lupus medications more affordable or freely available in public healthcare facilities, strengthening awareness campaigns that reach grassroots communities, and ensuring lupus-specific training is integrated into ongoing medical education for healthcare professionals.

She also called for improved equipment and infrastructure in underserved healthcare centres, especially the provision of dialysis machines and other critical resources.

Dr. Ikongo further emphasized the need for national-level data collection and research to accurately map the prevalence of lupus in Nigeria, thereby enabling evidence-based decisions.

She called on policymakers to include lupus in broader gender-responsive health strategies, including funding, service delivery, and health insurance coverage.

In a statement to commemorate World Lupus Day, the Gift Lupus Foundation appealed to individuals, communities, health institutions, and government bodies to stand in solidarity with lupus patients and their families.

“For too long, lupus has remained hidden in the shadows — misunderstood and neglected. But behind every diagnosis is a story of strength, survival, and resilience,” the statement read.

“At GLF, we stand with these warriors — not as victims, but as courageous survivors who deserve to live with dignity and hope.”

Since its founding in 2020, the Foundation has worked to build a national registry of lupus patients, provide both moral and financial support to those affected, and increase public understanding through community education and media outreach.

It has also commenced work on a national baseline survey aimed at generating critical data to better understand the scope of the disease in Nigeria.

The Foundation stressed that awareness without action is not enough. “Many warriors cannot afford the medications that keep them alive. Others go untreated due to systemic failures in the healthcare sector,” it noted. “Let this World Lupus Day be more than just a date on the calendar. Let it be a turning point. Together, we can shine a light, give hope, and fight lupus.”

