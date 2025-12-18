Gidi Metropolitan Showcases Africa’s Finest At Gala Night

As the year 2025 draws to a close, Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited stands once again at the point where purpose meets performance.

The Gidi Afropolitan Gala & Awards, a moment of reflection on a year defined by vision, discipline, and measurable progress.

Across the residential and commercial fronts, the company’s record this year speaks for itself. The delivery of Civic Residence, a thoughtfully designed residential enclave, reaffirmed Gidi’s reputation for timely execution and quality delivery.

The estate’s completion was the fulfilment of a promise to make modern, sustainable housing accessible to families and investors who believe in value built to last.