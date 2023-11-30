Gideon Osi Bags Humanitarian Award Of The Year

The Chairman/CEO of Gosima Group and founder of Gideon and Joy Life and Leadership Foundation, Gideon Osi has received the award of Humanitarian of the Year at the 2023 Humanitarian Awards and Magazine (HAM).

Osi was recognized alongside other renowned charitable individuals and organizations who received different categories of awards at the ceremony held in Abuja.

The Abuja-based business mogul also made the front page of the maiden edition of the highly anticipated Humanitarian Magazine.

While unveiling the magazine during its presentation by the Humanitarian Awards team, and Project Director of the HAM awards, Mr Emmanuel Anabueze, said the Humanitarian Magazine is a compendium to spotlight the stories, efforts and initiatives of individuals and organizations that have “made life better for ordinary members of their communities.”

“This magazine will serve as a testament to the exceptional work being done by our awardees. It will be a beacon of inspiration and a resource for those seeking to learn more about the remarkable initiatives in the world of humanitarianism and advocacy.

“It is our hope that it will encourage more individuals and organizations to step up and make meaningful impact in the world,” he said

Osi, who made a special unveiling of the magazine, expressed gratitude for the honour, adding that the recognition was a true testament of the passionate commitment of the Gideon and Joy Foundation to the wellbeing of the less privileged across Nigeria.

“We want to specially thank Newsland Integrated Media Services, organizers of the humanitarian award ceremony and publishers of this very landmark magazine, for deeming fit that I would grace its front-page and to be a bearer of the humanitarian of the year.

“We are glad, most importantly because this award was not solicited for. Out of your own volition, you made your findings and you deemed us qualified to earn this award.

“We started this journey in 2008 and we did not know that we were being watched as we continued with our medical outreaches, we continued with our community empowerment programme and we were doing this happily knowing that we were serving humanity and serving God.

“However, the 2023 scholarship program was done on a larger scale as a mark of honour in respect to my mother who passed on last year. We decided to expand the scope and we awarded scholarships to 105 persons, allocating a 100 million naira grant for their school fees.

“We will continue to do more, not because we have so much but because we believe that the more we invest in society and the lives of people, the more people get access to quality education, and the more people have access to healthcare.

“The more life is made better for every one of us, the better it is for all of us and our philanthropy is intentional, not politically motivated, it is the lifestyle that we are living.

“We will continue to invest in education through scholarship bursaries and for those who are qualified, indigents who are willing to study so we have beneficiaries from across the nation.

He expressed appreciation while dedicating the award to the children of the poor who today are roaming the street, who are unable to access education and those who are already in the University and are finding it difficult.

“We also dedicate this special publication to those who are already out of school; you will be found. You will be brought back. I assure you God is awake watching over you and we are going to work hard till you are all found,” he said.