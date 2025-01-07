Gideon Orkar’s Elder Brother, Joseph Kpamor, Is Dead

Share

Former Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Benue State and elder brother of late Major Gideon Gwaza Orkah, Prof. Joseph Kpamor Targema Orkar, is dead.

Orkaa, who served the state in many capacities as Commissioner for Education, Agriculture among others in the fist civilian administration of Aper Aku as governor, died on Saturday in Abuja private hospital after a brief illness.

He was also the Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State. The Special Assistant to the deceased and Secretary of Makurdi local government area, Hon. Paul Terlumun Hembe, confirmed the demise of the late author of many books.

According to him, “With a heart full of grief but total submission to the will of God, I regret to announce the passage unto glory of the patriarch of the Orkar family, Professor Kpamor Joseph Targema Orkar whose sad event occured Saturday evening at a private hospital in Abuja.

