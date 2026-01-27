Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke has taken to her social media page to criticise the entertainment industry for prioritising Nigerian Afrobeats stars over actors, actresses, and filmmakers.

Okeke, who expressed his concerns on his Instagram page on Monday, questioned why musicians receive global recognition while Nollywood professionals are snubbed or overlooked.

He, however, argued that the influential figures within the entertainment space are not doing enough to spotlight Nollywood talents.

He, however, argued that the influential figures within the entertainment space are not doing enough to spotlight Nollywood talents.

According to him, despite Afrobeat’s global attention, Nigerian films lack international exposure and endorsements, stating that influential figures aren’t promoting Nollywood.

Expressing disappointment over the lack of collective advancement in the film industry, Okeke stressed that unity among creatives is essential for growth.

He said, “You know how we carry our Afrobeat music on our heads. Big three, big five, big this. We idolise and worship ourselves.

“What’s going to happen if your big three, big five, or whoever big over there, come down to look around and see your cousins on the other side of the media hemisphere and say, ah, you see those bros over that side? He’s bad. That babe.

“Una no dey watch Nigerian films, all of una, una know yourself. Una watch Nigerian film? Beat yourself on the chest, you know yourself.

“Since when has Obama sat down for the presidential seat, na every year Obama dey endorse una, every year, it will come out.

He will publish his best music, una name no dey fall inside? Abi no be so?. Nobody owes you anything, and you don’t owe anybody anything,” he added.