Gideon Okeke Blasts Jim Iyke Over American Accent

Controversial Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has taken to his social media page to blast his colleague, Jim Iyke over American accent.

The former reality star accused Iyke of wanting to be a goldfish but lacking character.

Taking to his Instagram page, he claimed that Iyke was a “Small boy” to him, saying he is talentless and speaks with a fake American accent.

Okeke wrote, “I’ve met some really solid individuals. While I’ve also met some phoney-ass peeps like that Jim Ikye guy who wants to be a goldfish, but has no sense of character.

“Small boy to me. Small boy.

“If only Jim Ikye could act! He would have been an actor. But sorry, he’s phoney-ass kneegar.

“Matter of fact? He’s a small boy to me.

“Fake American accent. Fake everything. Small boy.”

However, the cause of his outburst is yet to be ascertained.

