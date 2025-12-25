Gideon Guitar’s Impact At Gratitude: A Blessed Touch On Sheffield Gospel Concert

On the 22nd of November, 2025, at the church auditorium, 350 Petre Street, Sheffield S4 8LU, “Gratitude with Adedoyin Oseni” was held.

This is a gospel concert in the UK that brought together worshippers from different parts to intentionally thank God.

The programme featured different gifted artists and instrumentalists, who were chosen because of how excellent they are at their craft and also what they do, which is to praise God. Among these was Gideon Tobi Olajide.

Gideon, popularly known as Gideon Guitar, is a talented and celebrated Nigerian-born and UK-based guitarist. He is the lead guitarist at the Gratitude concert in Sheffield.

His first strum of the guitar creates a room where worship can never be ignored. Gideon has been praised a lot and by a lot of the people for his performance during the concert, but what will always be Gideon’s charm on the guitar is his ability to respect his colleagues and also play his best while they make the sound come together into a beautiful piece.

At the Gratitude concert, Gideon could be found among the set, which comprises the trumpeter, drummers, and keyboardists, among others. Yet, another reason people will always love to have Gideon around is his calm aura even while strumming his strings.

He plays the guitar effortlessly. At a particular point at the concert when the lead singer said, “Let’s go back to Nigeria,” he said, “Onye na-eme mma, lekwa ikperem na ala” and the backups responded with “Chineke idima…”

Gideon wowed the audience. How he cuts in, strumming with a quick response with chords that lift the moment is gracious. Gideon’s timing was perfect!

Gideon’s melodies still keep playing in the heads of the audience. How the audience feels at the Gratitude concert in Sheffield is quite a note. Music is a composition, but Gideon’s touch and tone make him distinct.

He knows when to hold the chords, when to lay back, and when to add colours to his piece. Gideon’s guitar skills are beyond the ordinary.

This has made him work for other popular and influential gospel artists like Bisi Alawiye Aluko and Theophilus Ogaga, among others, as lead guitarist.

Gratitude is a great concert where worshippers let out their souls to worship and praise God, and Gideon’s role as a lead guitarist makes the concert more blessed.

He keeps proving to all as a rising UK-based guitarist that he will soon take the world by storm.

Gideon’s performance again at the Gratitude concert will be a point of reference for his mentees. His leadership skills, also both at events as Gratitude and at his music programs that he tutors, are what make him a transformational leader.