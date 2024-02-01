GICL Completes Rollout Of 10,000KM of Fibre Optic Cables

IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has announced the completion of rollout of more than 10,000 kilometers of fibre optic cables across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory through its subsidiary, Global Independent Connect Limited (GICL).

“This is an important milestone that serves to support the Federal Government’s National Broadband Plan targeting 70% broadband penetration in Nigeria by 2025,” GICL, Vice President, Kazeem Oladepo, commented. He stated: “More broadly, IHS Nigeria continues to deploy Fiber-to-the-Tower (FTTT) to provide increased transmission capacity to help improve the performance of fiber access networks and introduction of next- generation technologies, such as 5G services.

“By connecting towers, IHS Nigeria is helping bring fiber infrastructure to core metropolitan areas and support the delivery of digital services to homes, corporates, and public institutions in partnership with its customers. “In addition to GICL’s fibre optic network, IHS Nigeria has also implemented mobile network coverage in over 580 previously unconnected rural communities in Nigeria through its rural telephony program.

By helping deliver voice and data services to these communities, IHS Nigeria is working to meet MNO’s rollout targets and support the Federal Government’s digital inclusion agenda.”