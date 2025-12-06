Giant Women In Media Seeks Stronger Public Awareness Of Warri Palace Activities

Giant Women in Media (GWIM) has pressed for stronger communication lines between the throne and journalists working across the region.

The group stated this during a visit to the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, led by its President, Ms. Clementina Olomu, alongside members and regional representatives.

The organisation emphasised media support for Warri Kingdom and outlined ways it hoped to encourage clearer public engagement with palace activities.

Olomu praise the monarch for the wisdom and maturity she said he demonstrated during his fourth coronation, and praised the Council of Chiefs, who were also present.

She also commended what she described as an open-door approach within the palace, noting its accommodating and receptive atmosphere.

Olomu explained that she brought her media mileage and expertise as a mutual contribution to the palace, adding that her willingness to participate as a stakeholder stemmed from what she had heard about the milestones and achievements associated with His Majesty in Warri and beyond.

Furthermore, she reiterated her intention to support the dissemination of information about the monarch’s work.