Giant Token Empowers Nigerian Communities Through Blockchain-Driven Charity

…Transaction Fees Fueling Real-World Impact

In 2026, Lagos, Nigeria – January 26, 2026 – Giant Token ($GTAN), a purpose-driven decentralised ecosystem built from Africa for the world, is revolutionising philanthropy in Nigeria by channelling a portion of every transaction fee directly into community welfare programs.

As the nation grapples with economic challenges and humanitarian needs, Giant Token’s innovative model ensures that buying, selling, or holding the token contributes to tangible support for widows, the elderly, orphans, and vulnerable families—proving that blockchain can be a force for good beyond financial gains.

At the heart of Giant Token’s mission is its deflationary tokenomics, where every buy (3% fee) and sell (4% fee) transaction allocates 1.5% to community welfare initiatives. This automated mechanism turns everyday crypto activity into sustainable charity, without requiring users to make separate donations.

“When people buy and sell $GTAN, they’re not just investing in a token—they’re investing in lives,” said Prophet Emmanuel Okeke, Founder and Owner of Giant Token. “Our ecosystem ensures that blockchain’s power extends to real-world impact, helping families across Nigeria rebuild and thrive.”

Why are investors flocking to Giant Token? Beyond its scarcity-driven value (with a 1% burn per transaction reducing the total supply of 400 trillion tokens), holders are drawn to its ethical appeal. In a volatile crypto market, $GTAN offers a unique blend of financial utility and social responsibility.

Staking opportunities on the Giant Launchpad encourage long-term holding, while the integrated Giant Wallet provides a secure, multi-chain solution for seamless transactions, swaps, and even direct charitable giving.

With fiat on/off ramps in development, the wallet lowers barriers for everyday Nigerians entering Web3, making crypto accessible and impactful.

Giant Token’s charitable footprint in Nigeria is already impressive, with on-the-ground initiatives demonstrating its commitment:

– In 2023, the team visited Mangu in Jos (Mangu crisis in Nigeria’s Plateau State), providing essential relief materials to affected communities.

– Outreach in Port Harcourt supported widows with food supplies while sharing the gospel of Christ, fostering both material and spiritual upliftment.

– Last year (2025) in Yelewata, Guma Local Government, Benue State, following a tragic event where lives of many were lost, Giant Token delivered food and relief materials to grieving families.

– In Anambra State, at Eke-Nibo Market, Awka South, financial assistance was extended to elderly mothers aged 55 and above in 2023.

– Recent efforts in Enugu focused on family support, continuing the foundation’s goal of reaching over 5,000 families across Africa by expanding programs in sustainable food, healthcare, education, and housing.

These efforts align with Giant Token’s broader vision, as outlined in its roadmap, which enters Phases 5 and 6 in 2026: emphasising data dominance, staking launches, and advanced on-chain utilities like donation tracking dashboards for full transparency.

Security and trust are paramount. Both Giant Token and Giant Launchpad have been audited by ContractWolf, a leading smart contract auditing firm, ensuring robust protection against vulnerabilities. The project operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with contract address 0xbD7909318b9Ca4ff140B840F69bB310a785d1095, offering low-cost, efficient transactions that amplify its charitable reach.

As Nigeria’s crypto adoption surges—ranking second globally—Giant Token stands out as a homegrown solution blending innovation with compassion. “We’re not just building a token; we’re building a legacy of hope,” added Okeke.

“In 2026, we aim to scale our impact, partnering with more NGOs and communities to make blockchain synonymous with benevolence.”

About Giant Token

Giant Token is a decentralised blockchain ecosystem focused on transparent charity, secure digital wallets, and trusted project launches. Originating from Nigeria, it empowers users worldwide to create social impact through every transaction.

With a community-driven approach, audited infrastructure, and utilities like staking and multi-chain support, Giant Token is redefining Web3 for good.