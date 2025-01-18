Giant of Hypocritical Cannibals

Share

Book Title: Waiting for Savon

Author: Isaac Attah Ogezi

Publishers: Hybun Publications International, Lagos

Year published: 2009

Number of pages: 76

Reviewer: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga

‘Waiting for Savon’, is a hilarious but very insightful drama book written by lsaac Attah Ogezi, a practicing lawyer. It is the fourth book l have reviewed so far, among five books l selected from the shelf of Ebedi International Writers Residency’s library, to read and review, while also doing my ongoing creative writing project at the residency’s First Edition of 2024. I have one more book left to read and review, to complete the five selected.

However, ‘Waiting for Savon’ is a satirical playlet that dwells on the challenges Nigeria has been facing from the beginning of time, even though Nigeria is not mentioned in the text. The play is not structured in the usual traditional way of arranging dialogue and actions with ‘Acts’ and ‘Scenes.’ Instead, the dialogue and actions are segmented into prose titles such as; “First Movement: Wilderness,” “Second Movement: Interregnum,” and “Third Movement: Total Darkness,” respectively.

Besides, any discerning reader will know that it is Nigeria’s issues that the characters are discussing in the plot. Cannibaldom is the name metaphorically used by the dramaturgist to represent Nigeria.

The setting is an imaginary throne with a stool and some chairs within a space, where the three major characters; Mbati, Sarki and Ego start discussing about their expectations of an imaginary saviour known as “Savon.” They are of the view that the expected saviour will deliver the impoverished folks of Cannibaldom from perpetual suffering.

Unfortunately, when the first self – made Savon appears, they are disappointed as he is a military dictator who farts and punishes them for his own farting. His name is General Alraf. He turns out to be a brute, but relinquishes power to a civilian administration, which he dubiously installs, through an election marred by gerrymandering.

Nonetheless, it should be noted here that, the three central characters are the symbolical representatives of the three major tribes in Nigeria, otherwise called Cannibaldom by the playwright. Ego represent lgbo ethnic group, Sarki represent Hausa/Fulani group, while Mbati represent Yoruba ethnic group.

With very technical employment of humour and legal erudition at his disposal, the author dissects the legendary supremacy struggle between the trio tribes that have been responsible for the stagnancy of Cannibaldom for eons. This is clearly showcased when Ego becomes a victim of conspiracy by both Mbati and Sarki who timidly accuses him of farting, when they know full well that General Alraf is the culprit. Ego is also sidelined as a candidate without the right to contest for the throne of Cannibaldom, when General Alraf voluntarily hands over power to a civilian administration.

Mbati is trickily elected as the new occupier of the throne during an election clearly marred by rigging and violence. Ego’s protests against the injustice being meted on him and his folks from the eastern region of Cannibaldom are swept under the carpet. Thereafter, Mbati starts showing his own devilish style of ruling. He looks down on Ego and Sarki, who are hitherto his balkanized co-sufferers. He claims to be the real expected Savon, but turns out to be worse than General Alraf in farting and looting of public funds. He instructs Zombie, a character that serves any occupier of the throne, to massage his tired legs. Zombie does so obediently as his name implies, to the joy of Mbati.

It is noteworthy to state here that Zombie could be a metaphorical representative of any of the security organisations guarding a sitting head of state or a civilian president in Cannibaldom.

From the foregoing, it can be said that the play has a linear-plot, which means it has no multiple sub-scenes, because all the actions and dialogue are happening in a particular space (throne) within intervals of time, divided into three topical segments aforesaid.

All the issues raised in the drama are still staring at Nigerians faces till date. There is no true saviour of the citizenry in sight. It has been tales of woes by the populace since the country gained independence from her colonial masters in 1960. A clique of hypocritical monsters in human form either in military or civilian administrations have been making the citizenry wake up from one nightmare to another, while the inept politicians keep blaming the military for usurping democratic power. The politicians are more horrible than any military regime that had ever ruled Cannibaldom, seems to be one of the messages the playwright showcases in the drama.

As the playlet speaks volume about what is still going on in Cannibaldom till date, I therefore highly recommend it for every Nigerian to read.

No psycholpgical / mechanical noise or typos are in the contents of the book. The diction is very simple to understand, coupled with a glossary of Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba words in it. The author and publisher deserve great commendations for that. However, as a point of correction for better visibility, the fonts used for the book’s blurb are rather too tiny. There is the need to increase it to a bigger size as there is still space to accommodate such increase, by closing the too open gaps between the paragraphs, and apply indentation paragraphing style.

Isaac, the playwright, is also a literary essayist, poet and short story writer. He is published in Drumvoices Revue, USA (2006), Prosopisia Vol. 1 No 1 India (2008) and international anthologies.

