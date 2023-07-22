AC Milan To Include Gabbia In Chukwueze Deal

Gianluca Di Marzio suggests that AC Millan will try to close out a deal for Samuel Chukwueze in the coming days, hoping to include Matteo Gabbia in the deal.

The Rossoneri have already completed five signings in the first few weeks of the summer transfer window, picking up Marco Sportiello, Luka Romero, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, and Tijjani Reijnders.

Milan are already on the verge of completing their sixth signing of the summer, ready to welcome striker Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg.

The club have wasted no time in the market following the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United.

As reported by Di Marzio, Milan are hoping to close out the deal for Chukwueze in the early stages of next week, and they’re hoping to send Gabbia to Villarreal in order to lower the costs of the transfer.

The Spanish side wants around €20m and the add-ons still need to be resolved.

Gazzetta dello Sport suggested on Friday that the Rossoneri had agreed to pay around €28m total for the Nigerian winger.