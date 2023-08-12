Ghatti Uses Forex To Wage War Against Poverty In Africa

A young revolutionary and visionary entrepreneur, Rhulani Nkuna, fondly called John Ghatti, an international aficionado in forex trading, is solitarily taking the fight against acute poverty across the Africa head-on, through the empowerment of young people, to whom he has become an inspiration across continent.

Apart from owning a reputation as a philanthropist, he consistently holds forex-empowerment sessions with young minds, to create a prosperous future for all.

Rhulani Nkuna who started forex trading in 2016, and with grit and ingenious ideas, has become a foremost expert.

He first founded the Cobra Cobra 1.0 trading robot, and after six years in the forex business, the trail-blazer transformed the face of the enterprise by establishing the Private Wealth Robot; the company behind the world’s first trading robot, Godzilla 4.0 Banker Sniper.

He has been one of the vocal voices clamouring for the empowerment of young Africans and has been an inspiration to the youths of South Africa. His philanthropic activities earned him the title of “the poverty killer.”

He is passionate about the wealth drive in Africa, which has also scaled his growing influence in mentoring young and aspiring entrepreneurs. The Chief Executive Officer of Private Wealth Robot is estimated to be worth $ 10 million and has been named as one of Forbes 30 Under 30s in Africa.

In a recent post on his Instagram handle, he wrote: “Poverty matrix will be destroyed in 2023. John Ghatti shares secrets to help you break the poverty matrix.”

Out of utter passion, Rhulani Nkuna, whose discipline is in civil engineering, has become an absolute global celebrity by finding a roadmap to wealth and making an impact through forex trading. He speaks in schools and universities in his country, to motivate youths to dream of greatness and prepare to work hard to reach their goals.