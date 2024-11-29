GHAPP Advocates Agric Financing, Mechanisation To Boost Food Security

Share

Greener Hope Large-scale Agriculture Mechanisation Programme (GHAPP) has advocated that the agricultural mechanisation services requires long-term financing options, which must consistently made over a period to attain the desired level of mechanisation.

The Director of Programme of Greener Hope, Dr. Musa Olasupo, made this known at the maiden edition of the FARMFATECH 2024 EXPO in Abuja, recently, where he extensively discussed the importance of access to finance in expanding mechanisation efforts.

Specifically, the event gathered prominent stakeholders from the agricultural value-chain sector to discuss pressing issues in agricultural financing and the value chain across Nigeria and Africa.

FARMFATECH 2024 featured a rich line-up of thought leadership panels and exhibitions, showcasing advancements in agricultural technology, mechanisation, and financing solutions.

Olasupo emphasised the Greener Hope Large-scale Agriculture Mechanisation Programme (GHAP’s) relentless commitment to empowering both small holders as well as largescale farmers, enabling them to increase productivity and address food security challenges.

‘’Agricultural mechanisation services require long-term financing options, and it must be made consistently over a period of time for us to attain the desired level of Mechanisation that can catalyse agricultural productivity in Nigeria,” he said, adding that “government should be ready to do the heavy lifting and allow the private sector to complement her efforts.

That is the logic guiding the Greener Hope Large Scale Mechanization Programme.” Greener Hope actively participated in both discussions during the sessions as well as the exhibitions, highlighting its commitment to providing technologydriven mechanisation solutions to Nigerian farmers and the Agribusiness value-chain.

