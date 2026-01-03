Ghanians Steal 5th Edition Of 10km Owan Marathon Race

The 5th edition of the annual 10km Owan Marathon race took place on Saturday, January 3, with athletes from Ghana stealing the show.

The race, which took place in Sabongida-Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, saw the Ghanaian athletes presenting a dominant force in the male and female categories of the race.

In the male category, 26-year-old Adetiba Michael from Kwara, who in September 2025 won the 21km Abuja marathon race, came first with a time of 50:13,

Kwabena Freepong from Ghana came second with a time of 50:37, while Yusuf Baaije from Plateau ran a time of 51:46 to come third in the race.

Ghanaians dominated the female category with their athletes, Ayaaba Joyce, 25, and Mumuni Christiana coming first and third in a time of 57:44 and 58:54, respectively, while Agofure Charity from Delta State came second.

The male winner, Michael, described his feat as God’s aspiration and hope to better his timing next time.

On her part, Ayaaba Joyce said she only hoped for the best when her coach, who told her about the race, was preparing her for the event.

Meanwhile, Blessing Agbebaku, Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, while commending the organisers for placing Owan nation on the map of the world, pledged support for the annual event.

“It’s very commendable. It’s a welcome initiative because right now, our community is being shown to the world.

“I think those of us who are in the political world want to also collaborate with him, to support him, because nobody will want his community or locality to be in the global space.

“So I commend him and assure him that by next year, we’ll do better,” he assured.

Similarly, Desmond Enabulele, Chairman of the state Sports Commission, said sports remain the fastest vehicle to empower the youths.

Represented by Frank Ilaboya, he said that the Owan Marathon race was expanding by the year.

He pledged continued support of the state government to the annual event.

In his speech, Chris Ojo, organiser of the Owan Marathon race, promised to set up a marathon clinic where future marathoners would be trained.

While calling for collaboration with well-meaning sons and daughters from the state towards the race, Ojo said the organisation of the race would be fully handed over to professionals to organise from the next edition.

“The Olympics are just a little more than two years away, and who says we can’t groom athletes that will represent Nigeria if we remain committed towards this cause?” he added.