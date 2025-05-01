Ghana’s President Joins Tinubu In Celebrating Adenuga @ 72

Share

Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, has joined his Nigerian counterpart, President Bola Tinubu, in celebrating the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., on his 72nd birthday.

The two leaders commended Adenuga for his outstanding contributions to both countries, their people and economies.

While Mahama described the celebrant’s life “as a shining example of vision, resilience, and extraordinary accomplishment,” his Nigerian colleague posited that Adenuga’s life and extraordinary accomplishments were a testament to the power of vision and doggedness.

In a congratulatory message to Adenuga, President Mahama noted that through his unmatched entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence, the business Guru had “not only built enduring businesses but also contributed significantly to the socioeconomic advancement of our continent.”

He added that Adenuga’s leadership and philanthropic endeavour remained a beacon of inspiration for generations across Africa. In the same vein, President Tinubu stated that Adenuga’s humility and diligence had enabled him to succeed in banking, telecommunications, oil, and gas.

