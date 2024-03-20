Ghanaians knock government for hosting Games amid poverty

The citizens of Ghana have come down hard on their government for deciding to host the 13th African Games despite the prevailing poverty in the country. Our correspondent who moved from one location in Accra the state capital to another was told by some of the citizens that the government is not sensitive to the plight of the people because instead of spending money on the masses, they decided to spend a huge amount of money on a competition that does not have a direct influence on the people.

According to Michael who stays around a popular place in the town called Circle, an average Ghanaian is going through abject poverty at the moment.

“Don’t let all the big cars you are seeing on the streets deceive you, we are not doing well at the moment,” he said.

“The poverty in town is so much that people can’t even eat three square meals a day and we all are happy with the fasting going on at the moment as both the Christians and the Muslims are participating.

“The government should be sensitive to the condition of the people and shouldn’t have hosted the competition at this period.”

When reminded that the hosting right was given to Ghana more than five years ago, and also the business will enjoy more patronage due to the influx of visitors in Ghana, another citizen, Fauzia, said there is no way it will get down to the people.

She added: “The Games currently going on in two cities, Accra and Cape Coast, so what are the people gaining from it?

“You are talking about businesses; how many people have money to even do proper business? Is it not the people with money that will be involved in business? Look at transportation, accommodation and hotels, almost all the athletes are in the Games Village, so how are they going to spend on transportation or accommodation?

“It doesn’t favour the masses at all and that’s why some people decided not to be part of the Games.”