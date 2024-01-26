Ghanaian Socialite, Moesha In Coma

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Budoung is reportedly in a coma and currently brain dead.
New Telegraph reports that Moesha who became popular during the saga of Apostle Johnson Suleman was said to be off social media for a couple of days.
According to sources, Moesha Bodung is allegedly brain dead as she is in a coma after she allegedly hit her head on a hard surface at the club while she was having fun.
READ ALSO:
- Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo Loses Mother.
- Ghana Arrests Protesters Against Country’s Economic Crisis.
- Majid Michel opens up on past addictions.
Many social media users have expressed concern about her current status and have called for prayers for her.