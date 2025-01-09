Ghanaian Seer Warns Burna Boy Amid Feud With Cubana Chief Priest

Share

Ghanaian seer, Karma President who foretold the death of Junior Pope has sent a word of caution to Burna Boy amidst his public feud with celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest.

New Telegraph recalls that Burna Boy and Chief Priest made headlines with their publicized online drama after the former took to his page to throw some shades at the business socialite.

Amidst their online beef, Karma President has sent a word of caution to the African Giant asking him to be careful of Chief Priest.

Revealing the prophecies, Karma President urged Burna Boy to end his beef with Cubana Chief Priest.

According to him, the Chief Priest is not an ordinary person but holds powerful juju charms capable of spiritually destroying Burna’s career and life if the fight continues.

He further added that he saw a dark and troubling 2025 for Burna Boy, marked by looming attacks, shadows of darkness, mounting problems, and even potential legal trouble.

He urged Burna’s mother, Bose Ogulu to take a swift move to protect his son and if care is not taken, tragedy might befall the family.

