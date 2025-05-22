Ghanaian Seer Shares Prophecy About Davido, Chioma’s Marriage

Share

A Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has stirred reaction on social media after stating a prophecy about the marriage of Afrobeats superstar, Davido and Chioma.

The seer claimed that the power couple’s marriage was on the brink of collapse in the spiritual realm due to numerous ominous occurrences.

Furthermore, he urged Chioma to conduct traditional prayers to solve her marital issues.

His post reads, “Davido and Chioma’s marriage is on the verge of crashing in the spiritual realm, for many hideous occurrences to betide both. More gist to be propagated to all from the Karma President. Hence, Chioma needs traditional prayers”.

Davido and Chioma are set to hold their white wedding in August 2025 in Miami, following their traditional wedding in June 2024.

