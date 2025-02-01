Ghanaian Prophet Reveals Shocking Prophecy About 2Face, Annie Idibia

Share

A Ghanaian prophet known as OneGod The Worldseer has released a dire prophecy about legendary Nigerian singer, 2Face and his wife, Annie Idibia days after the singer announced separation from his wife.

The Prophet who shared the prophecy on his Facebook page during the week claimed that the souls of Annie and 2Face are no longer connected to their bodies.

In a video accompanying the post, The Ghanaian Man of Good said the couple needs to work on their dark sides; adding that the couple will continue to struggle with pain, sickness, and sorrow throughout their lives.

Sharing the video, he captioned it with; “27-01-25 Prophecy: The souls of both Annie Macaulay-Idibia and the husband are far gone from their bodies. Both Annie Macaulay-Idibia and 2Face are sick and inside a coffin in the spiritual realm. Both need to work on their dark side.”

He declared in the video; “I have said this before. Both Annie and Tuface Idibia, only their bodies are alive but their souls are far gone.

“The rest of their lives will be filled with struggles, pains, sickness, and tears until bad news finally reigns and their bodies are buried.”

The spiritual leader specifically mentioned Annie, claiming she was already in a coffin in the spiritual realm.

He added; “Especially Annie. That beautiful lady, she is inside a coffin in the spiritual world.”

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DnjTMnmHu/?mibextid=wwXIfr

