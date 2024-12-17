""" """

December 17, 2024
Ghanaian President-Elect, Mahama Visits Tinubu In Abuja

The President-Elect of Ghana, John Mahama, on Monday, paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on his X account on Tuesday.

“The President-Elect of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at his residence, Presidential Villa, State House Yesterday.” the statement reads

The visit comes after Tinubu congratulated Mahama on his victory after winning Ghana’s December 7, general election.

Recall that in a telephone call to congratulate Mahama, Tinubu had expressed optimism that Mahama’s return to leadership would bolster stability within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

