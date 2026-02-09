Ghanaian Highlife Legend, Ebo Taylor Dies At 90

Ghanaian guitarist, composer and band leader, Ebo Taylor, whose work helped define the highlife genre and influenced generations of African musicians, has died at the age of 90.
Announcing the passing of the nonagenarian, the family confirmed that Taylor passed away on Sunday, February 8, in a post shared on his official Instagram page, without disclosing the cause of his death.
Over a six-decade career, he fused Ghanaian rhythms with jazz, funk, soul and early Afrobeat and went on to inspire musicians beyond the continent.
“The world has lost a giant. A colossus of African music. Ebo Taylor passed away yesterday, a day after the launch of Ebo Taylor Music Festival and exactly a month after his 90th birthday, leaving behind an unmatched artistry legacy. @ebo.taylor, your light will never fade”, the post read.
Taylor, widely regarded as a pioneer of modern Ghanaian music, died on Saturday, February 7, 2026, just a day after the launch of the Ebo Taylor Music Festival and a month after celebrating his 90th birthday.
He collaborated with notable artists, including Fela Kuti, and his work was sampled by international artists such as Usher and Kelly Rowland.
Tributes have poured in from across the globe, with musicians and fans alike mourning the loss of a musical legend.
Taylor’s son, Kweku, described him as a “colossus of African music,” while Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo’s spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, characterised him as a “legend” whose contribution to music has created worldwide ripples.