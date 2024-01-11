Ghanaian Chef Sets New Records Of 227hrs Cook-A-Thon

Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul-Rasak, known as Faila, has set a new Guinness World Record (GWR), for the longest cooking time of 227 hours.

Faila is attempting to break the record set by Irish chef, Alan Fisher who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes to dethrone Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci’s record of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The Ghanaian chef had on 1st January 2024, commenced a cook-a-thon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, to set a new record of which she completed the marathon on Wednesday after ten days.

Speaking in a social media post, Faila wrote; “Now, it’s time for us to rejoice and jubilate. This victory is dedicated to God and Ghana. Thank you all, m’pagya!”

READ ALSO:

During the attempt, Faila attracted support from Ghanaian celebrities, including former Black Star footballers, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan.

Ghana Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia on his Facebook page, posted about the attempt and also donated 30,000 Ghanaian cedis (£1,981) to the chef.