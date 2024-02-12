Ghanaian Artist, Black Sherif Slam Nigeria Over AFCON Loss

Popular Ghanaian hip-hop artist, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, better known as Black Sherif, has taken to his social media page to mock Nigeria following the Super Eagles’ loss to the Elephant of Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

New Telegraph reports that Ivory Coast made a comeback to beat Nigeria 2-1 on Sunday night, February 11 to claim their third AFCON victory.

Taking to his page, Black Sherif openly expressed his delight regarding Cote D’Ivoire’s triumph over Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

He explained that his happiness stemmed from the fact that certain Nigerian peers had previously taunted him when the Black Stars of Ghana were eliminated from the tournament during the group stage.

He, however, vowed to continue trolling Nigeria over the AFCON loss to Ivory Coast.

He wrote via his X page; “Blaqbonez called me on Facetime to laugh at me when my country’s Black Stars was sent home, the guy couldn’t stop smiling.

“Odumodu was on Facetime the next 3 days telling the Jeweller to make me the cheapest piece he’s ever made, And na me call am for the Jeweller o! Do you want me to shut up? I’m going to bed. We go again this afternoon. Super Eagles! You do this one,”

See the post below: