Ghanaian Actress, Nadia Buari Welcomes Fifth Child

Popular Ghanan actress, Nadia Buari, has welcomed her fifth child with her unidentified husband.

Announcing the good news, the Gollywood actress took to her verified Instagram page on Sunday to inform her fans and followers.

She uploaded a picture of herself holding the bundle of joy which the face is not revealing and captioned the photo.

She wrote, “I’ve been blessed with another beautiful blessing,”

Colleagues fans and admirers flocked to the comment area to offer their congratulations to the delicious actress.

Recall that Nadia Buari revealed that she is married and has four children in an interview in 2019.

On the other hand, she remained silent regarding the nature of her marriage, including the location and other details regarding it.