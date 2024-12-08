Share

In a historic victory in the just concluded Ghana’s 2024 general elections, celebrated actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo has emerged as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West constituency.

Representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dumelo defeated the incumbent candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mrs Lydia Alhassan, in a keenly contested race that has captured national attention.

The final results saw Dumelo secure 47,560 votes, significantly outpacing Mrs Alhassan, who garnered 39,214 votes.

This decisive margin reflects a growing endorsement of Dumelo’s vision for transformative leadership in the constituency.

Dumelo’s victory is particularly significant as it marks a comeback after his narrow loss in the 2020 elections to the same opponent.

His 2024 campaign focused on pressing local issues, including infrastructure development, youth and women empowerment, education reforms, and job creation.

These resonated strongly with voters, particularly young people, who were drawn to his promise of social change and community empowerment.

In his victory speech, Dumelo expressed profound gratitude to the electorate, saying:

“This victory is not just for me, but for the people of Ayawaso West. Together, we will build a stronger, more prosperous community.

“I am committed to fulfilling every promise I made during this campaign.”

The result is seen as a seismic shift in Ayawaso West, a constituency long considered an NPP stronghold.

Dumelo’s achievement testifies to the growing appeal of individuals who bring relatable, issue-based campaigns to the political arena.

His campaign leveraged grassroots engagement and focused on inclusivity, drawing support from diverse demographics within the constituency.

This victory also signifies the rising influence of the NDC in traditionally competitive regions, signalling broader implications for the party’s momentum in the national political landscape.

