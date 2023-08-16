Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo Loses Mother

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo on Wednesday took to his Instagram page to announce the passing of his mother.

Announcing the passing of her mother, the movie star shared a picture of his deceased mother, saying he lost her to the cold hand of death in the early hour of Wednesday, August 16.

However, he noted that she passed away peacefully but his heart is devastated over the loss.

He wrote: “My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel”

Fans and other colleagues of the movie star have taken to social media to send condolence messages to the actor and politician as he mourns his mother.