Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo Loses Father

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, on Saturday, announced the death of his father, John Anato-Dumelo Snr who died at the age of 75.

Taking to his X handle, the renowned actor, reflected on their final moments together, expressing gratitude for his father’s unwavering support and guidance, noting the bond they shared and the void his father’s absence would leave.

The lawmaker gave an account of their last conversation, which centered on politics, business, and farming, as well as advice for his upcoming swearing-in as a member of parliament.

The statement reads, ”At age 75, you lived your life well. Yesterday you called me several times that I come see you.

“We sat on the bed and spoke at length about politics, life, farming and business and of course we gossiped.

“We spoke about my swearing-in in three days time and you told me specifically to serve diligently in government.

“10 minutes after I left your house, I was called that you were not being responsive. I came back, we rushed you to the hospital and you were gone.

“Thanks for being my father, thanks for being my best friend, thanks for being my number 1 cheer leader and thanks for everything you did for me. Say hi to mum for us all.

‘We will miss you. Rest in perfect Peace Engineer John William Kudzo Anato- Dumelo Snr.”

